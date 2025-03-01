RTX Video and RTX HDR, with animation enabled, stop working when you change tab.
Hi,
As per the title, if animation is enabled, when I open a youtube tab for example and open a video, RTX Video and RTX HDR work properly, but if I click on another tab and then come back to the video tab, both stop working. With animation disabled both functions work properly.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Effeb That is a unfixed and already reported bug with Vivaldi.
VB-103547 "VSR (NVIDIA RTX SuperRes) breaks when switching tab in same window as video"
VB-114370 "RTX video enhancement not working"