Problems receiving emails
Hello,
In my time using vivaldi.net email address I have encountered many times issues with receiving emails. Many have said that they are unable to send me emails. For example a response I got from a company where I bought something:
"The reason for not receiving your order confirmation might be due to your email provider not aligning with the new personal data regulations (TLS 1.2), making it legally challenging for us to send your order confirmation/invoice."
And from an individual:
"I tried to send you email but it was sent back because it was blocked for security reasons, I am unable to send you an email."
How can I fix that and ensure I will not miss any email in the future?
@nicktsak To Vivaldi community mail account (the vivaldi mail servers) can be connected by modern TLS 1.2 and 1.3.
Vivaldi Mail itself is able to connect by TLS 1.2 and 1.3.
The mail server
smtp.vivaldi.netreceiving mails from other mail servers connects by TLS 1.0, TLS 1.1, TLS 1.2, TLS 1.3.
⇒ https://www.immuniweb.com/ssl/smtp.vivaldi.net/t6V8sKoz/
Test with app sslscan
@DoctorG so why do you think am i getting these errors and I am unable to receieve emails?
@nicktsak I send you 2 mails to your nicktsak mail account. test at gwendragon de and doctorg at vivaldi net Please answer them, fort check. I got two replys fro you.
And i know both mail server send over TLS.
@DoctorG ok so this means that the problems I had did not come from my side, but the others'?
Thank you for the help by the way, appreciated.
@nicktsak From which mail domain you can not receive mails?
Which Windows and Vivaldi version (see Help → About)?