Hello,

In my time using vivaldi.net email address I have encountered many times issues with receiving emails. Many have said that they are unable to send me emails. For example a response I got from a company where I bought something:

"The reason for not receiving your order confirmation might be due to your email provider not aligning with the new personal data regulations (TLS 1.2), making it legally challenging for us to send your order confirmation/invoice."

And from an individual:

"I tried to send you email but it was sent back because it was blocked for security reasons, I am unable to send you an email."

How can I fix that and ensure I will not miss any email in the future?