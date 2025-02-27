Address bar work continues – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3616.4
-
In today’s snapshot the address bar reworking continues. If you switched it off previously, please try it again.
Click here to see the full blog post
-
First
-
Third!
-
RRuarí moved this topic from Vivaldi Blog
-
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
Second.
-
Fourth!
-
Is this a fix for the old Addressbar or the new Omnibox-Addressbar? Because the Dropdown of the new Omnibox still flickers, fidgets, while typing characters.
-
@Ruarí publisher of article is out of competition.
-
@thot: This is for the new
-
@DoctorG I'll admit I had a slight advantage.
-
-
sirrichard
Don't understand the hype here What's so brilliant in that address bar?
-
@olli said:
@thot: This is for the new
For me all the entries in the Dropdown are flickering while pressing spacebar, not only the icon. Addressbar is acting kinda nervous, which on the other side makes me nervous.
Edit: @olli Ticking search results off in settings for the addressbar makes the flickering go away.
-
@sirrichard: Not sure what you mean by hype? We are doing big changes to the addressbar and want help testing it.. Which is what the snapshot is for.
Its kinda like going to a concert asking why are they playing music :-p
On a serious note we think the performance on the new one should be much better
-
Pesala Ambassador
Regression still not fixed since 16/12/2024:
VB-112536 Status Bar Clock Always Displays Timer Name
-
VB-114379 "Internal chrome settings page for Third-party cookies empty" still not fixed.
-
derDay Supporters
am I the first one, who noticed the share vivaldi button (a dark presentbox) at the extension bar??
-
@derDay Me saw it after update.
-
@derDay said in Address bar work continues – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3616.4:
am I the first one, who noticed the share vivaldi button (a dark presentbox) at the extension bar??
I clicked it and it went away.
-
@AllanH said in Address bar work continues – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3616.4:
VB-114379
Bug was closed as Invalid.
Setting fails, because it was moved by Chromium devs into secure sandbox, in Vivaldi such Google feature is disabled.
-
derDay Supporters
@Thot said:
I clicked it and it went away.
yeah, here too. But, I have something for you: