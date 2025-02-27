@lexs81 This is extremely unlikely to be implemented, as it would make the system unnecessarily complicated, and as detailed below won't really protect the data.

If an attacker with access to the file system is a concern, the only reasonable way is to configure an encrypted file system (and that will only protect the data while not enabled).

And, related to that: Any attacker with that kind of access will very likely be able to install a (software or hardware) keylogger, which will reveal any password you might set for the note.

Basically, encrypting the file is not actually very helpful, since the browser has to decrypt it in order to use it, which means there is a moment when it is in memory, not encrypted and/or the key is locally stored. Anyone who has access to the filesystem almost certainly has access to the memory, or they can just replace the application with one that collects the contents of the decrypted file. Once someone has access to your filesystem, they really can do just about anything that you or your apps can do, and anything else is just a smokescreen, pretending to protect you, but actually doing nothing.

Then, of course, there is what is discussed in https://vivaldi.com/blog/private-browsing-and-sharing-your-browser/ .