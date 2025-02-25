I've been on a quest to move away from Gmail and Outlook and get two new email clients. I've settled on one (Posteo) for high-security stuff and I'm trying to settle on one for more general things. I've tried out mailbox.org, Fastmail, Mailfence, Tuta, Startmail, and even Proton. Despite all of their features, I find myself returning to Vivaldi Webmail as a possible solution.

It is less robust than those offerings. It comes with less bells-and-whistles. Some of the others have storage attached, some have document suites, some have apps. Some have aliases built in. But when I think about it more deeply, beyond some UI stuff and these extras, the underlying structure of Vivaldi webmail seems unusually good.

It has 10 GB of storage, filters, no restrictions on calendars or number of mails sent, the possibility of encryption, etc... If one uses it with something like Thunderbird and uses a service like Firefox Relay or Addy.io, it seems like it actually can work pretty well as a solution for general email.

This mail is not for my sensitive things but more for general mails, shopping, newsletters, etc. The stuff I don't want companies getting.

Is my reading of Vivaldi Webmail correct? Is there some hidden catch or problem I'm not seeing? For example, are filters less robust? Does it not play nicely with masks?

It seems too good to be true - but like many things with Vivaldi, they usually lives up to the promise!