Comparing Vivaldi Webmail and Other Services
-
I've been on a quest to move away from Gmail and Outlook and get two new email clients. I've settled on one (Posteo) for high-security stuff and I'm trying to settle on one for more general things. I've tried out mailbox.org, Fastmail, Mailfence, Tuta, Startmail, and even Proton. Despite all of their features, I find myself returning to Vivaldi Webmail as a possible solution.
It is less robust than those offerings. It comes with less bells-and-whistles. Some of the others have storage attached, some have document suites, some have apps. Some have aliases built in. But when I think about it more deeply, beyond some UI stuff and these extras, the underlying structure of Vivaldi webmail seems unusually good.
It has 10 GB of storage, filters, no restrictions on calendars or number of mails sent, the possibility of encryption, etc... If one uses it with something like Thunderbird and uses a service like Firefox Relay or Addy.io, it seems like it actually can work pretty well as a solution for general email.
This mail is not for my sensitive things but more for general mails, shopping, newsletters, etc. The stuff I don't want companies getting.
Is my reading of Vivaldi Webmail correct? Is there some hidden catch or problem I'm not seeing? For example, are filters less robust? Does it not play nicely with masks?
It seems too good to be true - but like many things with Vivaldi, they usually lives up to the promise!
-
Sseanbala marked this topic as a regular topic
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@seanbala The Webmail client is pretty much a stock RoundCube install, no bells and whistles like you say.
You can use any email client with Vivaldi mail though, no need to use the Webmail at all.
Also I don't think people should expect 99.99% uptime for the service, Vivaldi does not have the resources for that. So deal with it accordingly, i.e. don't use it for business-critical email if that's what you're planning. There are other mail services better suited for that.
-
@Pathduck Thanks for the feedback. That is about what I thought. Perhaps the main drawback is that Webmail is a perk and side project for the Vivaldi community, not its main focus. If you go with something like Fastmail, email is the main thing.
Still, the more I've reflected on it, the more surprised I am at how good the Webmail is for what you get.
-
You are correct in what you say. I use it as you suggest. The main thing missing for me is to schedule an email to send later. I use it with DDG email protection service to protect my one Vivaldi address, because it doesn't offer another short domain address like, for example, proton does. But I've not had any bounces as I have had with GMX or Proton.