Vivaldi for Windows 7 problem with Cloudflare
-
upotrebitel
From a few days Vivaldi ver. 5 and 4, including last build 5.6.2867.62, can't pass Cloudflare verification process and open pages like sourceforge.net and author.today. Users with Windows 7 and 8.1 are forced to use Vivaldi version 3.5. Can you release fixed version of Vivaldi for these OS?
-
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@upotrebitel said in Vivaldi for Windows 7 problem with Cloudflare:
Can you release fixed version of Vivaldi for these OS?
Outdated OS are not supported by Vivaldi.
You need to upgrade to Windows 10/11 or switch to Linux.