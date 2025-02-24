Hi,

i'd like to report a possible bug caused probably by Mac System update. Friday, I closed Vivaldi regularly like I always do before doing a big system update. I use it for work and I had 4 workspace with an average of 20-30 tabs open. I started the system update and all went good but I didn't start Vivaldi right after the update finished. Today I opened it and the 4 workspace where actually there but completely empty. No sign of recovery sessions inside Window menu, or something similar.

Last time this kind of thing happened I was on Linux and it was 2-3 years ago. After making a post like this one I was bullied and mocked pretty badly by an admin of this group. I reported her but nothing actually happened so let's see if something has changed in this community.

If someone has some helps, which doesn't involve a restore from a back up which by the way is impossible, please answer. Thanks