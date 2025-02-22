I am trying to set up my Vivaldi Mail account in a third-party mail client (FairEmail), but I keep encountering an error stating "No response from server."

I have verified my IMAP and SMTP settings, ensured that my credentials are correct, and even tried using an app password. Despite this, the mail client fails to connect.

Is anyone else facing this issue? Could this be a server-side problem? Any guidance would be appreciated.