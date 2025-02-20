Can't switch tabs when I open a photo on browser
-
I don't know what happened, but since recent browser updates, I can no longer switch tabs with "ALT+TAB" while having, for example, a photo open. This happened to me on Reddit and Instagram, for example, and I don't know how to change it. But as soon as I exit the photo, I can switch tabs again.
Vivaldi version: 7.1.3570.50 (Stable channel) (64 bits) / Windows 11 pro 64bits /
CPU: Ryzen 7 5700x3d GPU: RX 6750 XT 12GB RAM: 32 GB
-
@brunodup sorry I typed "alt+tab" but I intended to say "ctrl+tab", switching from tabs from the same application.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@brunodup The default shortcuts are Ctrl+PageUp and Ctrl+PageDn for switch tab (by tab bar order).
Those work for me whether a small or large photo is open in a tab.
I think that you are referring to the Tab Cycler shortcuts, which also work for me, whether showing the tab cycler as a list or not.
In the Stable version, the tab cycler is not displayed by default. If I show it or if I don’t, the shortcuts still work.
-
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@brunodup Some pages catch Vivaldi shortcuts and UI fails to switch.
Try Ctrl+PgUp and Ctrl+PgDown that works.
-
@Pesala ctrl+pgup/down worked fine! I didn't know this shortcut, thnx! Why I can't use ctrl+tab or ctrl+shift+tab with an opened picture? There's a way to change this? I tried firefox with the same pages, and it worked with ctrl+tab.
-
@DoctorG it did worked, thnx!
I was curious because ctrl+tab worked before in vivaldi, I thought it bugged or something.
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@brunodup You should give example urls for such pages, so others can test, and also test in other Chromium browsers like Chrome, Edge, Opera etc.
Firefox might work differently.
Such issues are very rarely only a problem in Vivaldi.
-
Sorry for not mentioning the urls, I tried pictures on Reddit and Instagram. When I click on a pic on these pages ctrl+tab won't work anymore, only ctrl+pgup/down, don't know what's going on.
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@brunodup Still no urls to test and I'm not going searching for "pictures on reddit".
-
@Pathduck https://www.reddit.com/r/8bitdo/comments/1irz62t/tested_myself_to_a_new_keyboard_today/
https://www.reddit.com/r/8bitdo/comments/1inoe2o/after_a_year_of_barely_using/
https://www.reddit.com/r/8bitdo/comments/1ilbcnv/8_bitdo_snpro30_controller_will_not_sync/
https://www.reddit.com/r/8bitdo/comments/1il4zxm/can_the_ab_and_xy_buttons_be_physically_swapped/
-
Pesala Ambassador
@brunodup The pictures are in a lightbox.
-
@Pesala What's a lightbox?
-
Pesala Ambassador
-
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
The modal lightbox (covering 100% of the webpage) steals the shortcuts.