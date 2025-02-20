@brunodup The default shortcuts are Ctrl+PageUp and Ctrl+PageDn for switch tab (by tab bar order).

Those work for me whether a small or large photo is open in a tab.

I think that you are referring to the Tab Cycler shortcuts, which also work for me, whether showing the tab cycler as a list or not.

In the Stable version, the tab cycler is not displayed by default. If I show it or if I don’t, the shortcuts still work.