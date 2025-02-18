Link in Outlook won't open
HeatherJ13
I am new to Vivaldi as of Feb 2025 and I have run into a problem.
When I click on a link in Outlook, Vivaldi opens a new tab but doesn't open the webpage for the link that I clicked on. Ideas?
It does successfully open links that I click on in tabs within the browser.
I am running Windows 11 Pro, if that makes any difference.
Thanks for any help!
joaquinbarriobenito
Can you have any pop-up blocking enabled or similar?
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@HeatherJ13 Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.