I have a strange issue. I create a calendar invite in Google Calendar and send it to a non-gmail address, where I am using Vivaldi Mail to read it. It comes into my inbox and I get this dialog.

Why is the message at the top saying that I'm not invited? Not only am I invited, Vivaldi clearly knows I'm in the "Attendees" list.

So then I click the "Add to Calendar" which works nicely. But when I go to click the "Accept" button, I again get an indication that Vivaldi doesn't realize there are attendees defined:

Does anybody know what's going on?