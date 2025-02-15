You are not invited
-
I have a strange issue. I create a calendar invite in Google Calendar and send it to a non-gmail address, where I am using Vivaldi Mail to read it. It comes into my inbox and I get this dialog.
Why is the message at the top saying that I'm not invited? Not only am I invited, Vivaldi clearly knows I'm in the "Attendees" list.
So then I click the "Add to Calendar" which works nicely. But when I go to click the "Accept" button, I again get an indication that Vivaldi doesn't realize there are attendees defined:
Does anybody know what's going on?
Edit: Some details...
Vivaldi
7.1.3570.50 (Stable channel) (arm64)
Revision
38ed95b8fe18fffe5e88e77cda0c8aa9a87d73d6
OS
macOS Version 15.3 (Build 24D60)
JavaScript
V8 13.2.152.40
-
Hmm. When I delete the event from Vivaldi's calendar, Vivaldi is sending the reply through the Gmail account (I have both Gmail and the non-gmail account registered as a mail account). So now I'm thinking Vivaldi's getting confused about who sent the invitation, but it doesn't really explain why it thinks it's not an attendee. Very strange behavior.
-
I tried creating a Vivaldi Calendar entry (default non-gmail email account) and Gmail got the invitation and accepted it just fine. Then I got the "invitation accepted" email in the non-gmail account and I was able to sync the acceptance back to the calendar. Perfect!
So why doesn't the other way around work?