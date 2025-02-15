Right click executes item under mouse cursor
-
On whatever website I am, if I right click to open the context menu, it executes the item under the mouse cursor. To prevent this I have to keep the right mouse button pressed, scroll to the item I want, for example "Copy" and release the mouse button.
This is quite annoying, anybody has this as well and knows a solution?
It started I think two Vivaldi updates ago, before that it was fine. I'm using the latest Vivaldi version and the latest Kubuntu version with all updates installed.
-
@Aristarkos I'm experiencing a similar problem with KDE on ArcoLinux, and I'm unsure when it began, but it hasn't been too long. The only workaround I've discovered is to hold the right mouse button and scroll to select my desired option, as you've mentioned. I've tested other browsers, and this issue only occurs in Vivaldi.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@jwliles @Aristarkos
Hi, we had a thread about this a few days ago, if I can find it I will add a link.
I use the right click context menu all day and cant reproduce it on Opensuse Tumbleweed, KDE 6.3 and it was the same with 6.1.
Test this in a Guest Profile.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/105165/right-click-auto-selecting-closest-option?_=1739670272878
One user mentioned the setting Compact Menu, can you disable it if enabled?
It doesn't matter for me but test this.
-
@mib2berlin Thanks a lot for your reply, I did as you suggested and it looks like the problem is gone.
-
@jwliles @mib2berlin Played with it for half an our now and it is the compact menu layout, this has to be checked.
-
@mib2berlin Hey there, been having the same issue for a few days, it was driving me insane and it even made me break the right click on my laptop's trackpad...
I did not have compact menu layout on, but after reading this I decided to turn it on and it seems to have fixed the issue.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Tairetsu
Hi, I am glad it helps but it is only a workaround.
I am not sure if a bug report make sense as we have no other reports about.
I can use Regular or Compact, both work so it is possible not a Vivaldi bug.
If you are fine with the Comapact mode use it and forget, if we get more reports here we can make a report later.
Cheers, mib
-
I'm having this same issue, glad someone finally brought it up. I searched google a few days ago and came up empty-handed.
I'm using Ubuntu Studio 24.04, KDE Plasma 5.27.12 X11
Using compact mode also fixed the issue for me. It seemed to me like the right-click menu had an excessive amount of padding and so opened underneath the mouse cursor more often than not.
Edit here's a picture of my right click menu when compact mode is off:
Edit 2 further testing, it only opens underneath my cursor when I'm near the center of my screen. Around any of the edges it seems to behave properly and open just outside of my cursor.
-
I also have this problem in Plasma 6.3 both in Wayland and X11. I think the problem occurs when I right click in the area above the taskbar that its distance is smaller than the length of the displayed menu as hukt said. It's on the threshold that vivaldi has to determine if it will display the menu above or below the cursor. If I customize the menu to make it smaller, this area of the bug becomes smaller and smaller to the point it's only some pixels tall. I tried restoring to default theme and tabs config, but it didn't fix anything.
Compact menu eliminates the bug completely. Also I tried a clean profile on another user account and I cannot reproduce the bug.
-
Can confirm that this is happening also on my end and the Compact Menu Layout workaround solves the issue.
My specs:
OS: Kubuntu 24.04.1 LTS x86_64 Kernel: 6.8.0-52-generic Resolution: 1920x1080, 2560x1440 DE: Plasma 5.27.11
-
After some testing I think I can reliably replicate the bug to a clean profile. The menu has to be long enough for this to happen. f.e. my menu has various extensions and the "Send to to your Devices" submenu.
Actions to replicate the bug.
-
Go to Settings --> Appearance Settings --> Menu Customization --> Page
and add various other items to your menu. f.e. I add multiple "Developer Tools" submenus.
-
Go to Settings --> Mouse and disable "Allow Gestures" & "Allow Rocket Gestures"
Both of these must be disabled. If either of one is not the bug doesn't occur.
-
Right click on a page.
-
-
Small update... Even with the compact menu the bug sometimes occurs. So the only way to eliminate it enabling Mouse Gestures (Normal or Rocket).
-
@hukt This has been my experience too. Switching to compact mode resolved the issue, which seemed to stem from excessive padding. The padding only appears on the interior section of the screen; when I'm near the screen edge, everything functions perfectly.