On whatever website I am, if I right click to open the context menu, it executes the item under the mouse cursor. To prevent this I have to keep the right mouse button pressed, scroll to the item I want, for example "Copy" and release the mouse button.

This is quite annoying, anybody has this as well and knows a solution?

It started I think two Vivaldi updates ago, before that it was fine. I'm using the latest Vivaldi version and the latest Kubuntu version with all updates installed.