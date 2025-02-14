Further developments:

The situation has, since the OP 4 days ago, become increasingly catastrophic. Vivaldi's "disappearing/crashing windows" events, themselves a very serious bother making normal workflow practically impossible, now also produce internal data corruptions (such as registered Vivaldi sessions getting muddled, lists of closed windows garbled, history partly truncated, etc.) and where even the (formerly possible, though very tedious) procedures of relaunching after an instance/windows/pages crash are well nigh a waste of time. Altogether, Vivaldi is now "running" - i have no other word - amok.

This short addition to my OP here (which, to date, has not brought any reactions, pointers, comparisons with similar problems etc from fellow V users) is only for informing of a few supplementary crash developments which some users may recognize and for which they may have discovered solutions...or at which they got stuck.

Because now, with such crash events, the question obviously is:

Now what?

To whomever such "loss" of Vivaldi's usability happens will (short of changing browser) wish (and maybe need, e.g. for work), as i do, to have a Vivaldi installation as impeccably well-functioning and productive as before up and running as effortlessly and as soon as possible.

I will be opening another post with questions I have concerning the smoothest procedure for getting this done and, hopefully, while recovering/keeping, if at all possible, as much of the old "internal data" and program settings.

thank you all

ckv