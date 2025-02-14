Shortcut for Windows
Hi.
Need shortcut for Windows.
Pesala Ambassador
@pifarh You could organise your tabs and windows using Workspaces.
Shortcuts can be assigned to up to ten workspaces.
Alternatively, you could use Access Keys to navigate to the desired window with (English UI) Alt+W, O, etc.
Thank you for reply , but no.
Specifically need a hotkey for working with "Windows" in web browser "Vivaldi".
And thats why.
Workspaces providing a tabs storage. Like a box with colored stickers. Just this page to green box and who put blue page to red box? Named boxes with add-remove functions. Minimum functions . Simple and cool for working.
But what if tabs 20-30 in each workspace. How work with needed tabs in diferent workspaces quick with minimum mouse reflection and effective use working time?
For complex working best choice will be "Windows" subsystem. Its special creating for work with. But need just scaling and add some good options. Hotkeys. It first. Work with keyboard for fast find, perfoming some actions in diferent groups great be ease in use rather in "Windows".
Its a bit mb not a bit like docker & docker swarm. We have tab containers for effective work with multiply linked tabs but we didn't have fast access and flexible control, comand system for this. In current stage its have basic level. Let see at Vivaldi browser, its become not just a web viewer like a tons Chromium based. Its should name like web-proccesor or working web studio. Vivaldi become a new age browsers. For Web3, AR,VR, XR and other near future standart expirience. Time to become Vivaldi to state-of-art in web browsers world.
And no PS just some interesting facts:
Using Windows without a hotkey is - 3-4 seconds ~200 times a day, resulting in a loss of ~10 minutes daily. Over 22 days, 10 minutes a day is 3 hours and 40 min a month. 220min * 11 working month = 40 hours without hotkey. And its just one of action. If 10 need just multiply.
Pesala Ambassador
@pifarh I am struggling to understand what your issue is.
You have a window for API Research containing a number of tabs. Why can that not be a workspace containing the same tabs?
One can rename workspaces, just as one can rename tabs.
The shortcut will take you to the current active tab in the designated Workspace. Other shortcuts will take you to tabs 1-9 in the current workspace.
Other shortcuts can be assigned to move the selected tabs to Workspace 0-9.
I don’t need to use workspaces, and rarely open more than one window, but I think you should play with workspaces before dismissing the idea as being inefficient.