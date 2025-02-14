Thank you for reply , but no.

Specifically need a hotkey for working with "Windows" in web browser "Vivaldi".

And thats why.

Workspaces providing a tabs storage. Like a box with colored stickers. Just this page to green box and who put blue page to red box? Named boxes with add-remove functions. Minimum functions . Simple and cool for working.

But what if tabs 20-30 in each workspace. How work with needed tabs in diferent workspaces quick with minimum mouse reflection and effective use working time?

For complex working best choice will be "Windows" subsystem. Its special creating for work with. But need just scaling and add some good options. Hotkeys. It first. Work with keyboard for fast find, perfoming some actions in diferent groups great be ease in use rather in "Windows".

Its a bit mb not a bit like docker & docker swarm. We have tab containers for effective work with multiply linked tabs but we didn't have fast access and flexible control, comand system for this. In current stage its have basic level. Let see at Vivaldi browser, its become not just a web viewer like a tons Chromium based. Its should name like web-proccesor or working web studio. Vivaldi become a new age browsers. For Web3, AR,VR, XR and other near future standart expirience. Time to become Vivaldi to state-of-art in web browsers world.

And no PS just some interesting facts:

Using Windows without a hotkey is - 3-4 seconds ~200 times a day, resulting in a loss of ~10 minutes daily. Over 22 days, 10 minutes a day is 3 hours and 40 min a month. 220min * 11 working month = 40 hours without hotkey. And its just one of action. If 10 need just multiply.