@vidva19 It's not "too large" - it's exactly the size of the webstorage a site has allocated on your system for web storage.

Some badly behaved sites do this.

Some extensions could also do this (potentially...)

You can find out which site is using the storage by looking at the CacheStorage\index.txt file.

The Web Storage folder is safe to delete with the browser closed.

It can also be cleared with the Delete Browsing Data dialog.