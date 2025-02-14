@Lancsman Depends what you mean by "compatible".

Most good anti-malware will "hook" into the browser to be able to intercept network requests going to malicious urls. If the product is not compatible with a browser, it might not be able to do that.

Since Vivaldi is a Chromium browser, most (again) good products will support it without any special configuration from the user.

I use Avast, and it uses a Web Sheld to warn about potentially malicious connections.

If I try to download the EICAR test file for instance, it will warn:

If you want to test if Bitdefender accurately stops a malicious download here's the url for the EICAR test file:

https://www.eicar.org/download-anti-malware-testfile/

Your AV should block the download of the test files.

If it does not, it's not a failure of Vivaldi, it's a failure of your AV product and something you need to take up with them.

Some AV vendors also provide a browser extension for "extra security" although in my view these are mostly useless and provide no added benefits. Again, since Vivaldi is a Chromium browser, all such extensions should be compatible.