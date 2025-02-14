Bitdefender compatibility
Hi everyone, I'm new to Vivaldi and your forum. Plz forgive me, but I am asking a question that has probably been asked many times, but as a non tech person, I do not fully understand some of the answers.
So my question put simply is this... Is Bitdefender Total Security fully compatible with Vivaldi?
I love Vivaldi and Bitdefender and I want to use both together.
Many thanks to you all!
Lancsman
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@Lancsman A security app like Bitdefender can always interfere with Vivaldi browser.
That can cause fpr Vivaldi: not starting, blocked downloads, false-positive warnings about suspicious files, blocked webpage content, slowdown of webpage loading, Bitdefender extension can fail.
What happens now with Vivaldi 7.1, i do no know as i do not use Bitdefender.
You can try Bitdefender over some weeks and check if it disturbing work with Vivaldi.
@DoctorG Thanks DoctorG, your answer was clear and I understand what you are saying. Thank you very much. I will try Bitdefender and see what happenss
@Lancsman Fully compatible is not really applicable to "security tools/apps".
Remember that all "security tools" (including Bitdefender and Microsoft Defender etc.) update their data files often.
Any update to either the data files or to any program (like Vivaldi) can cause "false positives" which may disrupt things for a few days (until another update ).
@TbGbe Thanks TbGbe for your help. I am begining to get better understanding now. I am now running my Vivaldi and my Bitdefender to see what happens. Thanks again!
Lancsman
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Lancsman Depends what you mean by "compatible".
Most good anti-malware will "hook" into the browser to be able to intercept network requests going to malicious urls. If the product is not compatible with a browser, it might not be able to do that.
Since Vivaldi is a Chromium browser, most (again) good products will support it without any special configuration from the user.
I use Avast, and it uses a Web Sheld to warn about potentially malicious connections.
If I try to download the EICAR test file for instance, it will warn:
If you want to test if Bitdefender accurately stops a malicious download here's the url for the EICAR test file:
https://www.eicar.org/download-anti-malware-testfile/
Your AV should block the download of the test files.
If it does not, it's not a failure of Vivaldi, it's a failure of your AV product and something you need to take up with them.
Some AV vendors also provide a browser extension for "extra security" although in my view these are mostly useless and provide no added benefits. Again, since Vivaldi is a Chromium browser, all such extensions should be compatible.
Thanks Pathduck for the very comprehensive advice. I really do appreciate it. The replies so far have given me a pretty good understanding of where I am with Vivaldi and Bitdefender. I now feel I have some confidence to move forward. What a brilliant forum this is, thank you very much for your help and understanding!