To all:

I have a Skylight frame Calendar and I would like to share my Vivaldi calendar with Skylight so my Skylight calendar can display my Vivaldi calendar events. (https://www.skylightframe.com/calendar/)

From Vivaldi's "show calendar URL" I have cut and pasted the text into Skylight "Public share URL" field and hit the sync button. An error is returned stating "The URL is not a Calendar URL"

Skylight support says I need to make my calendar public and I do not find an answer how to do this when searching the Internet.

Any advice?