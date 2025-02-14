How to let Skylight fetch events from my Vivaldi calendar
journeyman3
To all:
I have a Skylight frame Calendar and I would like to share my Vivaldi calendar with Skylight so my Skylight calendar can display my Vivaldi calendar events. (https://www.skylightframe.com/calendar/)
From Vivaldi's "show calendar URL" I have cut and pasted the text into Skylight "Public share URL" field and hit the sync button. An error is returned stating "The URL is not a Calendar URL"
Skylight support says I need to make my calendar public and I do not find an answer how to do this when searching the Internet.
Any advice?
DoctorG
@journeyman3 A CalDAV URL for Vivaldi calendar is like
https://calendar.vivaldi.net/calendars/[email protected]/default/
⇒ Add your Vivaldi account to other calendar clients
I do not know if that will work in your Skylight web app.