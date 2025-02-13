I recently updated both mac and my browser.

I am on Mac OS Sequoia : Version 15.3.1 (24D70)

I am using Vivaldi : 7.1.3570.50 (Stable channel) (arm64)

I am a software developer and I love using vivaldi for it's tiling feature.

Recently I switched projects, so I needed to update my Workspace in Dev Tools.

However, I can no longer drag and drop, or select a folder to add to my workspace.

I have tried many things, including a full install and uninstall.

I installed Google-Chrome and was able to add my folders but I got a prompt to allow or deny Google Chrome access to the file system. With Vivaldi, I do not see or get this prompt, so I can not debug my web content. I would much rather keep using Vivaldi, not sure what other information you need, I have checked all of my folder properties, all I can report is the prompt 'Allow' - 'Deny' is not showing in Vivaldi as it has previously.

Let me know if there's anything I can help to fix!

Cheers,

--John