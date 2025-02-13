@Pathduck Please excuse me for answering so late. I had a very busy time these days, and I hardly managed to keep up with the posts. I know how it is when you expect someone to answer, and he doesn't seem to care about your comments, I even had similar events, and I should learn that sometimes people don't have time to answer, not to think from the first that they have a certain purpose for not answering right then.

@Pathduck said in Tips on how to create Custom Icons?:

Erm...

https://www.libreoffice.org/download/download-libreoffice/

https://inkscape.org/release/ Information at your fingertips, a web search away.

But, I didn't ask him to tell me what compatibility those apps had, I only wanted him to know what computer operating system I use, so I'm not interested in Windows. Do you think me to be so lazy, as I don't want to search the Internet for something when that's so easy? If I don't feel like doing that now, how would I have felt decades ago when you needed to find out in books what you wanted to know? (Actually, I already have both Inkscape and LibreOffice installed)

@Pathduck said in Tips on how to create Custom Icons?:

Just wondering, you have marked this topic as a Question, and people give you tips and try to push you in the right direction. And your only answer seems to be "not interested". So what would be the criteria for someone answering this topic?

No, but the posts didn't answer my questions from the first. Would you have liked it if I had said: "Hey guys, thanks, now I know everything I need!" when I actually got only one question answered?! Plus, as I said, I didn't have time to look thoroughly through each answer and go to each link provided (although thanks, you all, you really gave me many).

@Pathduck said in Tips on how to create Custom Icons?:

My 2€: SVGs are the realm of graphic designers and web developer types. They are extremely powerful but there's a very steep learning curve. I stay away from them, unless I can download a ready-to-go SVG from some site.

Thanks, that certainly saved me much otherwise lost time. I would have finally understood that it's too much for me (and for my spare time), but earlier is better than later.

In conclusion, @nomadic, I think that the best solution would be to create custom icons only for themes that don't have the "Accent from Page" setting applied to the toolbar, but only to the window, or not at all. I won't manage to learn enough about SVGs, and that would be stupid to leave only the toolbar icons as are, they won't go on well with the other ones.

Thanks to you all!