Hey Guys!

I hope you are all doing well Would you be kind enough to give me a hand with an issue I'm facing with extensions?

I have noticed quite an interesting behaviour with Vivaldi lately. Whenever I open a page in a new tab (and I do it A LOT) extenions are not (fully?) loading. However, after reloading the page, everything works well and I can enjoy all of my installed extensions. What I have also observed is that after this is done and I stay on the same tab navigating to different webpages, the extenstions will stay "loaded" and everything will work just fine.

Another thing that adds to this problem is that when I freshly start Vivaldi, the extensions can take several refreshes before they "load" successfully. When they "settle in", let's say, it only takes one refresh on a new tab.

I have tried this in a different browser (Zen / Firefox) with mirrored extensions configuration and everything behaves as it should there. Additionally, I have tried to isolate this behaviour to one specific extension, though it seems like it's not related to any, as this is consistent throughout all extensions that I have.

I'm using Vivaldi 7.1.3570.50 (Stable channel) (64-bit) with built-in adblock disabled (only trackers are blocked by default). I have also checked this on a new profile, yet the result is still the same.

Do you have any ideas what might be causing this or how can I analyse it further? Any debugging steps or tips on how to analyse what's happening would be welcome

Thanks in advance for any input!

Best regards.