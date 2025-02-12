Unsolved Sync completed but not data has been transffered
Hi there
I haven't used vivaldi in like 2/3 years and today i installed it and tried to sync my data. i followed the process by login in and entering the encryption data then hit the sync all button. Sync is done but none of my data is available (no bookmarks, extension etc..)
Have i missed something and all my previously synced data is lost ?
@kenshi_blind said in Sync completed but not data has been transffered:
Have i missed something and all my previously synced data is lost ?
Hi and yes, due an big outage of the sync servers the Vivaldi team had to delete all sync data for all users.
If you have a device still has the data or a backup you can restore it.
Disable the network on such a device before you start Vivaldi or you will get the empty data from the server.
unfortunately i have no such device ... oh well such is life
@kenshi_blind
You can import your data from the browser you used before Vivaldi from the file menu.
@mib2berlin
i was using a tablet from my hospital bed.. multiple surgeries and a chemo meant i did not have access to my laptop, finally got discharged, got home and found that a relative sold the laptop, guess they did not expect me to make it back ..anyways as i said such is life
@kenshi_blind
Than start from scratch, it's sometimes better anyway.
Good luck, mib
@mib2berlin
you're right , thanks again for your help