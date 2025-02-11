Vivavldi on iPhone crashes after I syn c my data
I've been using Vivaldi for years on several different devices, but suddenly it's taken to crashing on my iPhone, although the other devices are ok) It works ok at first, but once I log in to my Vivaldi account and sync bookmarks etc, it locks up and nothing works, and there's nothing I can do to recover. I've tried uninstalling and r-installing it several times, but always with the same result. Vivaldi version is 7.1.3580.98, running on iPhone 14 Pro Max with iOS 18.3. Any suggestions?
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@rjmx
Try resetting your Sync data.
Go to Sync settings on a device where you have up-to-date data available locally, Click on "Reset Remote Data", set a (new) Encryption Password, and start Sync. Then log in to Sync again on all other devices, including iOS.
Hope this helps. If not, let us know.
Yep, that fixed it. Thanks.