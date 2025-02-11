@Pardus Based on what you are saying I would be very suspicious that the hard drive is failing/failed.

The advice from mib2berlin is solid, if you can boot into a live disk of linux and it works (meaning you can see the desktop and interact with it), that to me would lead me to believe that your graphics card is functional and that the first step would be to replace the hard drive. This is reinforced because of the increasing in errors/freezing/etc. you experienced, because hard drives do occasionally just die, but they commonly flake out before they do with weird crashes and errors.

You might have several things going on simultaneously and the machine is old so that happens, but the graphics card is being used in the "Zorin OS USB" and based on your description it is functioning so again, I would lean toward the problem is the hard drive.

If you want to do some more research to see what hardware is in the laptop here is the link to the HP site, towards the bottom of the page you can enter the serial number to get all the specs for that machine.

Good luck!