Google Maps Shows Wrong Location
-
Since the last but one update, Google maps is showing that I'm in Ipswich MA when I am actually in South Portland ME. My ISP is in South Portland.
Firefox and Edge show me in the correct location, so it's not a Windows issue.
At the same time, Vivaldi no longer shows the Google Maps favicon in bookmarks except for the root URL (www.google.maps). If I use my home location as a bookmark there is no favicon.
All of this worked fine until a week ago, so it is very very unlikely to be an extension issue. I have not added any extensions for months.
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@autumnriver Try clearing cache+cookies.
At the same time, Vivaldi no longer shows the Google Maps favicon in bookmarks except for the root URL (www.google.maps). If I use my home location as a bookmark there is no favicon.
Known issue if you add a bookmark with
@in the url. Workaround: Don't add bookmarks with
@in the url.
-
Clearing the cache and cookies did not work.
-
One other minor aspect of this (all in the last week or so):
When using sharing location in Google Maps, there used to be an icon identifying the location of the person shared. Now there is a blank circle where the icon used to be. It shows the correct location, but not the icon. Hovering over over the blank circle does reveal the identity of the shared person.
This may be related to the loss of correct location that started after the update before the most recent one.
(Location sharing icons work properly in Edge and Firefox.)
-
I have been able to fix the location problem, at least temporarily, with a workaround: blocking websites from location info in Vivaldi settings.
This did not change the blank sharing icon problem noted above.
It's hard to see that this problem relates to Windows geolocation service since I haven't had the Google maps location problem with Edge or Firefox.