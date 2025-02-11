Since the last but one update, Google maps is showing that I'm in Ipswich MA when I am actually in South Portland ME. My ISP is in South Portland.

Firefox and Edge show me in the correct location, so it's not a Windows issue.

At the same time, Vivaldi no longer shows the Google Maps favicon in bookmarks except for the root URL (www.google.maps). If I use my home location as a bookmark there is no favicon.

All of this worked fine until a week ago, so it is very very unlikely to be an extension issue. I have not added any extensions for months.