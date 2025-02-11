Speed Dial Issue
When I select one of my speed dials, the page moves down to the bottom of the speed dial page, rather than going to the speed dial address. Refreshing the speed dial page doesn't help. I must click on my speed dial a couple of times to get to my desired address.
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
This is bug report VB-114053 "Scroll of Speed Dial after click" - confirmed
We got some other reports now in bug tracker.
No need to report us more in bug tracker.
The developers will have a look on this issue.
phreakmode
A frustrating but useful workaround is left click on a blank area within the speed dial (may take a few times), and then you can click on a link icon.
@Red86 Same here. I noticed it after i did the windows updates today. What i do is scroll the screen back up to the top. Then re click on the speed dial website. Works every time.
olli Vivaldi Team Patron
Fixed internally, we will get it in a build soon
Good to know I'm not crazy (about this anyway)!
This is so frustrating! On the start dial page, every time I try to click a link, it scrolls down to the bottom before I even have a chance to click it. It’s making it impossible to use the browser properly. I’ve always loved Vivaldi with all my heart because it’s so beautiful and works so well—when it did. I really hope they fix this soon, but it’s been going on for too long. It’s so disheartening to see a browser I love become so frustrating to use. Opera’s working for now, but it’s just not the same experience. Feels like I’m stuck waiting for a fix that might never come.
Same problem since last update [7.1.3570.48 (Stable channel) stable (64 bits)]
A clic into the speed dial bookmarks can go to the "normal" link.
mib2berlin Soprano
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
Should work now. Just upgrade to 7.1.3570.50, which went live moments ago.
@Ruarí Confirmed! This update fixed it for me.
greybeard Ambassador
@olli
Is there an ETA for the Linux Desktop ??
See: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/105293/latest-linux-update?_=1739390566519
