Failed to "select folder for overrides"
Trying to set devtools override folder got error:
Unable to add filesystem: <permission denied>
I already checked the option in Settings > Persistence > Enable Local Override.
OS Name: Microsoft Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC OS Version: 10.0.19044 N/A Build 19044 Vivaldi Version: 7.1.3570.47 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Don't know why. Maybe have to test an older version.
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@somh Known bug.
In the past it worked in docked mode, but now it fails completely.
I saw a bugreport VB-90015, no developer assigned
You need to use Chromium 132 for debugging!
@DoctorG thanks a lot~ But docking wherever or undocking seems not solving the problem. Luckly as pointed out in that thread, I fixed it by editing pref file directly.
The preferences file path:
\User Data\Default\Preferences
Search for "devtools", add "file_system_paths" line and set path value, like this:
"devtools": { "adb_key":"....", "file_system_paths": { "D:\\path_to_your\\override": "overrides" }, ..... }
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@somh Patching the JSON markup in file
Preferences' with text editor can be done but is very bad usability for most users.