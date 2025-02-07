Youtube almost unuasable after vivaldi update on iMac
-
Only a couple of youtube videos can be watched before the tab with youtube stops responding. slowly all other tabs stop working as well until vivaldi restart is required. however, even that does not fix it completely. Eventually even a vivaldi restart only brings up vivaldi in an unusable state and the computer must be restarted, The browser was working fine until the update.
-
WerewolfAX
Hello there!
I noticed, that since the update (7.1.3570.47) the integrated AdBlocker seems to get detected again by YouTube or interferes with it. I used it with some additional lists from uBlock. Before the update, ads were bypassed, but you needed to click the "skip"-button manually still. After the update, I had a loading-loop on YouTube and no video played.
I reverted the lists back to default and saw the "using ad blockers is against our TOS"-popup again, so I think this popup was still invisible with my additional lists, but YouTube detected ad blocking and stopped working due to that.
I am currently disabling the integrated AdBlock on YouTube completely and that resolves the problem. If you want to get rid of ads on YouTube, it appears that using uBlock Origin extension is currently the best option.
Hope this helps!
-
@jszuch Do you have any electron based apps in the background?
Also what Vivaldi version?
-
@WerewolfAX Thanks for the response. I have premium so do not normally see ads on you tube.
-
@Chas4
7.1.3570.47 (Stable channel) (x86_64)
also, now it seems really intermittent. I t was fine all day yesterday, but unusable completely the day before that? and seems fine this morning. And just to make things more odd, the spce between when it was broken and when it started working, I did not restart my computer. I probably restarted Vivladi more int hat time and maybe 1 extra random time of restarting the browser cleared a conflict or something? I'll keep you posted. Intermittent problems are the worst to fix for sure.
-
BemusedOnlooker
Unfortunately, YouTube is a bit of a moving target these days when it comes to working out what's going on — they've been reportedly trying different things on different groups of users in various parts of the works in a not-very-secret war on ad-blockers.
I get hit with anti-ad-blocker notices intermittently, but there's no real pattern to their appearance other than only happening on the YouTube website itself. Embedded videos elsewhere are fine, unless they're unavailable on rights grounds but that's a whole other matter.
-
I know some electron based apps are bad at handling RAM usage above 1.4 GB, one might have crashed (I have seen one crash nasty and caused VIvaldi and others to not be usable until a computer restart).
There is another VIvaldi stable update out today, is your macOS version current?