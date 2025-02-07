Hello there!

I noticed, that since the update (7.1.3570.47) the integrated AdBlocker seems to get detected again by YouTube or interferes with it. I used it with some additional lists from uBlock. Before the update, ads were bypassed, but you needed to click the "skip"-button manually still. After the update, I had a loading-loop on YouTube and no video played.

I reverted the lists back to default and saw the "using ad blockers is against our TOS"-popup again, so I think this popup was still invisible with my additional lists, but YouTube detected ad blocking and stopped working due to that.

I am currently disabling the integrated AdBlock on YouTube completely and that resolves the problem. If you want to get rid of ads on YouTube, it appears that using uBlock Origin extension is currently the best option.

Hope this helps!