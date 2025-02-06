Side panel opens on startup
So I have freshly installed Vivaldi as I am planning on switching to it. I have now set ChatGPT.com as a side panel. But every time I open Vivaldi, this panel is open. I have checked lazy load in the settings, I am 100% that the panel is not open when I close the browser, I have re-added the panel.... nothing works. Every time I open the browser, this panel just opens instantly. I am on version 7.1.3570.47.
EDIT: I have just noticed: It is not only this specific panel. Upon start up, the last panel that I've used will open. Even if I have closed it before closing the browser.
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@turw41th Ah, you are an other person having such issue.
I saw a few reports in forum with web panels not hiding after restart.
@DoctorG Don't know if it's related... An extension I had installed insisted on appearing in the Side Panel too. I noticed that anytime it auto-updated during a Vivaldi start up the Side Panel would be opened and it would be selected. I finally gave up on that extension and removed it. Haven't seen the Side Panel open on startup since