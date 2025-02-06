So I have freshly installed Vivaldi as I am planning on switching to it. I have now set ChatGPT.com as a side panel. But every time I open Vivaldi, this panel is open. I have checked lazy load in the settings, I am 100% that the panel is not open when I close the browser, I have re-added the panel.... nothing works. Every time I open the browser, this panel just opens instantly. I am on version 7.1.3570.47.

EDIT: I have just noticed: It is not only this specific panel. Upon start up, the last panel that I've used will open. Even if I have closed it before closing the browser.