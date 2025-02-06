speed dial
using speed dial better but if add more speed dials then names will be disappear
@balu23598 if you have several links with long names, the space tend to run out quickly.
This could help a bit
/* Speed Dial | Hide Internal Page Titles */ .button-startpage button .button-title {display: none;} /* Speedial | Autohide vivaldi buttons */ .startpage-navigation-group:not(:hover):nth-of-type(2) {Max-width: 1em;} .startpage-navigation-group:not(:hover):nth-of-type(2) .button-startpage { opacity: 0; } .startpage-navigation-group:hover:nth-of-type(2) { Max-width: initial; transition: all 1s ease-in-out !important; transition-delay: 1s; } .startpage-navigation-group:hover:nth-of-type(2) .button-startpage { opacity: 1; transition: all 1s ease-in-out !important; transition-delay: 1s; }