Constantly being logged out of every single website.
-
I am currently using the latest version of Vivaldi (7.1.3570.42) and am experiencing a frustrating issue. Every time I start the browser, I am required to log back into all the websites I use, including Google and ChatGPT to name but a few. This has become increasingly annoying.
This issue does not occur when I use other browsers such as Chrome or Brave it appears to be specific to Vivaldi.
I've tried everything I can think of but not been able to resolve the problem. Does anyone have any insight into what might be causing this problem as its driving me crazy.
Thanks in advance.
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@spudzx Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
Yes, it's pretty simple. Don't delete cookies and you won't get logged out of websites.
-
@Pathduck Thanks for the welcome message I very much appreciate it.
just one thing though I'm not deleting any cookies so thats not the problem and was one of the first things I looked at. Anything else you think might be worth looking at?
-
@spudzx I'm pretty sure you are deleting cookies.
Either an extension you're not aware of is doing it.
Or you have set Cookies to "Session Only" in
Settings > Privacy & Security > Website Permissions > Global Permissions
-
I use uMatrix but I can't see anything in there that might be affecting cookies globally.
Settings > Privacy & Security > Website Permissions > Global Permissions
And I can't seem to find the exact locate of cookies being set to session only here under Global Permissions sorry.
Thanks again for the help
-
@spudzx Check that cookies are set to Allow:
If they are set to Allow, then something else is deleting cookies.
Possibly an extension or some cleaner software on your system, only you can know what you've installed.
I use uMatrix
uMatrix is a very complex extension. It's really your responsibility to learn how your extensions work. I don't know how it works because I've never used uMatrix.
-
I have disabled uMatrix completely and it didn't make any difference, however, The cookies option was set to global allow which i have now changed to just allow.
I'll see if that makes any difference, hopefully!
Thanks
-
@spudzx said in Constantly being logged out of every single website.:
The cookies option was set to global allow which i have now changed to just allow.
There's only Allow, Session Only or Block:
If by "global allow" you mean you set the Global Permission for Cookies to Allow, then that's what works to avoid getting signed out of websites.
Session Only means delete all cookies on browser close.
-
Nar the option Allow (Global)
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@spudzx Oh you mean in uMatrix? Yeah that would block all cookies even from being set.
Like I said, uMatrix is a complex extension, it's highly recommended to learn the basics of how it works before setting blocking options.
Cookies are not all bad. They keep you signed in to websites for one thing.
Third-party cookies however, can be blocked without causing problems for most websites. This can be done in Vivaldi, on the same settings page, under Cookies: