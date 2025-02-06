I am currently using the latest version of Vivaldi (7.1.3570.42) and am experiencing a frustrating issue. Every time I start the browser, I am required to log back into all the websites I use, including Google and ChatGPT to name but a few. This has become increasingly annoying.

This issue does not occur when I use other browsers such as Chrome or Brave it appears to be specific to Vivaldi.

I've tried everything I can think of but not been able to resolve the problem. Does anyone have any insight into what might be causing this problem as its driving me crazy.

Thanks in advance.