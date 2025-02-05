@maher13 This happens only for the vivaldi://password-manager/passwords page?

I think it's quite simple. It's certainly not an "infection" of Vivaldi.

When you open the Chromium passwords page, it will try to get favicons from each of the sites you have stored passwords for.

So, either you have stored a password for nimoultv.com or the site shares an IP address that has or is marked by MWB as malicous.

So I suggest you go through your list of stored passwords.

My bet is the site is in there, or a site that shares the same IP, possibly the site was infected at some point.

Currently the site seems to be a video production agency, but it might share IP with a malicious site.