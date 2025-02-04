Current behaviour:

Swiping up in the address bar of a tab in a tab stack opens the view of all tabs. This was an adequate behaviour when there was not tab stack support, but just tabs.

Expected behaviour with tab stacks:

The content of the tab stack is displayed at first, since IMHO the probability of making changes within the tab stack is much greater than closing the tab stack or jumping to another tab.

If not by default, then as an alternative setting?