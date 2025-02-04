Hello everyone. I am using Vivaldi Snap In Kubuntu. I have a problem with the native messaging host.

After installing the password manager extension, I place the .json manifest file in the folder~/snap/vivaldi/current/.config/vivaldi/NativeMessagingHosts/ . I get an extension error about the host not being found - "Specified native messaging host not found". Then I place the host binary file in the same folder ~/snap/vivaldi/current/.config/vivaldi/NativeMessagingHosts/ and also change the path in the manifest file to the new location of the binary file. The extension begins to see the host.

But after that, the extension can't access gpg. I get the "permission denied" error. It seems that snap is blocking access to binaries and applications not in its space. Is there any solution to this problem? Is it possible to allow the extension to communicate with binaries outside the snap