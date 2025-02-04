Vivaldi Snap Native Messaging Host
Hello everyone. I am using Vivaldi Snap In Kubuntu. I have a problem with the native messaging host.
After installing the password manager extension, I place the .json manifest file in the folder~/snap/vivaldi/current/.config/vivaldi/NativeMessagingHosts/ . I get an extension error about the host not being found - "Specified native messaging host not found". Then I place the host binary file in the same folder ~/snap/vivaldi/current/.config/vivaldi/NativeMessagingHosts/ and also change the path in the manifest file to the new location of the binary file. The extension begins to see the host.
But after that, the extension can't access gpg. I get the "permission denied" error. It seems that snap is blocking access to binaries and applications not in its space. Is there any solution to this problem? Is it possible to allow the extension to communicate with binaries outside the snap
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@placegoservice Check GNOME permission settings for installed Vivaldi.
I have KDE. Can you tell me more about this? I spent a lot of time and tried many ways, but none of them worked. In Firefox everything worked after "flatpak permission-set webextensions com.github.browserpass.native snap.firefox yes"
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@placegoservice I do not use Snap, i run deb package.
But i guess permissions for the Snap package can be set in Discover:
Open Discover
Search "Vivaldi"
Click on listed entry
Scroll down
Select Permissions,
enable all unticked
Close current section with the (x) button
And perhaps security of apparmor block something.
Try https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/792355
I don't have a Permissions button on any of the apps - deb, snap, flatpak in Discover
Regarding apparmor. I tried to switch the apparmor profile of vivaldi snap to complain mode. The situation did not change. I tried to completely disable the apparmor profile for vivaldi snap. In this case, the browser does not start. But I will try to try with the information from your link.
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
Snaps and Flatpaks run sandboxed. They do not see the rest of the installed system.
Try https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/792355
I tried and even changed the code considering that it is a snap package, but apparmor ignores the new vivaldi-sandbox rule and still works with the snap.vivaldi.vivaldi-stable rule. Nothing has changed. I think because snap has its own sandbox.
I know this, but nevertheless Native messaging host should work just for such situations. Also, the extension sees the password store outside the snap location, maybe it does it through the native host. Firefox also had this problem but they solved it. It seems that native messaging does not work on Vivaldi Snap properly. Will have to go back to the deb package .
and also Vivaldi Snap does not work through the system proxy, only if the tunneling mode is set for the entire system
OrbitalMartian Ambassador
I’m wondering if the Snap is outdated. I recommend against Snaps anyhow because they are super slow compared to Flatpaks and native packages.
snap has the same version as the deb package. I immediately returned to deb after the message. Good. Everything works. If only there were instructions for setting up apparmor. Otherwise, the vivaldi-bin profile is unconfined, and if you set it to enforce, it does not launch due to policies