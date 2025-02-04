Very long loading time
-
Hello,
I use Vivaldi on several computers, on every device the starting process needs a very long time, 30seconds minimum, sometimes a minute. When Vivaldi is loaded, everything works fine.
I have between 3 and 4 workspaces, max. 20 tabs in total, about 10 extensions ... same on Brave or Chrome, but they start immediately.
Any idea?
-
@larsburkhardt76
Hi, many Chrome extensions doesn't work in Vivaldi or cause issues.
A user report lately 30 seconds start time with:
"Powerful Pixiv Downloader" and
"Pixiv Fanbox Downloader" very long start time of Vivaldi.#
But it could be any extension.
To test this add
--disable-extensionsto your Vivaldi desktop shortcut.
-
@mib2berlin thank you for your quick reply.
I tested it and yes, Vivaldi starts immediately.
Since I need the extensions that I have, I think I have to stick with Brave and Chrome most of the time
-
@larsburkhardt76, which extensions do you use? Maybe there are alternatives without this problems.
-
@Catweazle
there are a few ... and paid addons where I don't have or want alternatives
-
@larsburkhardt76, I understand this, but also that Vivaldi, despite to be able to use Chrome extensions, that not all of these are full compatible, Vivaldi isn't an Chromium like others and some extensions can have issues or also can slow down the Browser. Most problems reported in this forum are caused by some extensions and often substitute these by alternatives fixed it, often by some extensions related to privacy or security (save browsing and related, some VPNs, things of this type) are those which slows down Vivaldi.
-
larsburkhardt76
@Catweazle That's ok for me, but I have and want to do my work most efficiently - therefore I use the browser that works best for me, also my extensions.
There are two ways for me to handle it. I can look for alternative extensions to use Vivaldi or I can look for an alternative browser to use my extensions ... there are a lot of choices out there, I'm testing a lot.
At this time regarding features Vivaldi generally works best for me, but the loading time is quite annoying.
Like I said: In the end my goal is to do my work most efficiently, that's the only reason for me to use a specific browser. Nothing more or less.
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@larsburkhardt76 My guess is, given enough time you'll get the exact same thing happening in other browsers. Might be a case of a single extension ending up with some bad state causing heavy IO on startup.
It's really in your best interest to figure out which one it is. And not too difficult either. Nobody's saying you have to let go of all of them. Just disable one, restart the browser, see if it happens. Repeat until you find the culprit.
-
@larsburkhardt76
Hi, if you use many extensions disable 50% and restart Vivaldi, if it not fixed the issues disable the other 50%.
If this fix it enable 50% of the 50% and so forth.
-
I experienced something similar.
I initially blamed the extensions (because I have quite a few of them), but the culprit ended being the sidebar. I have several pages there which were all simultaneously loading at browser's startup. This made the startup very slow.
The long startup times fixed themselves after enabling "Lazy Load" in Settings > Panel > Web panels. The browser loads quite fast now.
Hope to help.
-
@Barruel
thank you very much, this option is already set on my side.
Since Vivaldi starts very quick when I disable extensions, this is my main problem.
-
@Pathduck not really, sorry I have Chrome and Brave profiles with lots of extensions that work fine since a few years.
But I will check over time.
-
@larsburkhardt76
Many Chrome extensions cause issues or not work at all in Vivaldi, no developer test in Vivaldi.
Just a few examples:
"PIA (Private Internet Access)" Block web permission change even disabled.
"Magic Actions For YouTube"! open strange empty windows.
"Powerful Pixiv Downloader" and
"Pixiv Fanbox Downloader" very long start time of Vivaldi.
-
Ha! Good news .
I didn't any change regarding extensions until now, but yesterday in the late evening I received an update.
And tadaa .. Vivaldi starts a lot faster than before. Now I'm here at work in my office and tested it on my PC and my laptop there ... no problems anymore.
Seems to be a small update for all Vivaldi users, but a huge update for the Larskind
-
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@larsburkhardt76 Congrats that update solved your issue.
Happy web browsing with Vivaldi browser.
-
greybeard Ambassador
I also have been having this issue for a long time. No responses except corrupted Profile (I have recreated it so many times to no avail) so I just deal with it.
Now I see some suggestions.
So I "Disable" half of my extensions, close V, restart and turn them back on one at a time until I find the culprit.
As soon as I did that Vivaldi started up after only a few seconds.
I turned on each of the ones disabled, one at a time, until they were all back on.
Vivaldi starts almost immediately. There is no culprit.
Simply the action of disabling then re-enabling my extensions solved the issue.
Reminds me of a theoretical cat in a box...
-
@greybeard, maybe deleting its cache and serviceworker has the same effect. Nothing to do with Schroedinger.