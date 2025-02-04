@Catweazle That's ok for me, but I have and want to do my work most efficiently - therefore I use the browser that works best for me, also my extensions.

There are two ways for me to handle it. I can look for alternative extensions to use Vivaldi or I can look for an alternative browser to use my extensions ... there are a lot of choices out there, I'm testing a lot.

At this time regarding features Vivaldi generally works best for me, but the loading time is quite annoying.

Like I said: In the end my goal is to do my work most efficiently, that's the only reason for me to use a specific browser. Nothing more or less.