Tabs and workspaces
-
Where i can found file to move groups of tabs and workspaces on other device?
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@snaporaz
Hi, there is no regular way to do this in Vivaldi.
Tabs and workspaces are in the folder Sessions in your user profile, names and other information is in the file Preferences.
If you have a clean install of Vivaldi you can delete this files/folder and copy them over from your old install.
If you have a used install you lost existing tabs and workspaces.
In this case it is easier to use the sync feature, create a workspace you need on the second device, open all tabs from the first device there.
-
@mib2berlin
Ok, Thanks.
BUT where can i found the menu up on the right of the image with my devices?
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@snaporaz
If sync is active you can open it with click on the cloud icon.
-
Done!
Thanks