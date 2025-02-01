Solved Trying to figure out if it's possible to force a tab's thumbnail to refresh
I'm trying to work around a bug in Vivaldi where depending upon how a site does navigation, the tab thumbnail won't update (such as when navigating between pages on Youtube).
I can get as far as using
chrome.tabs.update()to replace or remove a tab's thumbnail but I can't seem to figure how to force it to refresh, if that's even possible.
Learned that chrome already has an API for tab captures so I was able to solve this.
(function () { let timer = null; // Tab URL changes -> capture the tab after a delay and update Vivaldi's thumbnail chrome.tabs.onUpdated.addListener((tabId, changeInfo, tab) => { if (changeInfo.url && timer === null && tab.active) { timer = setTimeout(async () => { try { const tabCapture = await chrome.tabs.captureVisibleTab(tab.windowId); const vivExtData = JSON.parse(tab.vivExtData); vivExtData.thumbnail = tabCapture; await chrome.tabs.update(tabId, { vivExtData: JSON.stringify(vivExtData), }); } catch (error) { console.error(error); } finally { timer = null; } }, 1000 / chrome.tabs.MAX_CAPTURE_VISIBLE_TAB_CALLS_PER_SECOND); } }); // Switch tabs -> clear the timer chrome.tabs.onActivated.addListener(() => { if (timer !== null) { clearTimeout(timer); timer = null; } }); })();
Takes a screenshot and updates the thumbnail ~0.5 seconds after the url updates. Could also be extended to refresh the thumbnail more actively when you're in a tab with an active video or something fancy like that.
Nice work by a fellow vertical(?) tab user. Youtube was especially annoying when making a quick glance to identify.
Thanks for sharing
lorenzostf
Hi @SubwaysOf! I was wondering how you implemented it. Did you create an extension and include a .json file along with the .js code, or did you use another approach?
you can load the
jsfile into Vivaldi directly. Just put the script into a new folder at the same level as
window.html. Then add it to the
window.htmlfile
here's mine for example
<!-- Vivaldi window document --> <!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <meta charset="UTF-8" /> <title>Vivaldi</title> <link rel="stylesheet" href="style/common.css" /> <link rel="stylesheet" href="chrome://vivaldi-data/css-mods/css" /> </head> <body> <script src="mods/domain-tab-groups.js"></script> <script src="mods/element-capture.js"></script> <script src="mods/markdown-toolbar.js"></script> <script src="mods/mono-webpanel-icon.js"></script> <script src="mods/search-dropdown.js"></script> <script src="mods/tab-thumbnail-reload.js"></script> <script src="mods/theme-plus.js"></script> <script src="mods/global-media-controls.js"></script> <script src="mods/addressfield-reload.js"></script> </body> </html>
@lorenzostf
Hi, in addition of @sjudenim, copy the code, create a text file in a text editor and save the file as
tab-thumbnail-reload.jslike in the example of @sjudenim.
Create a folder
modsin
/opt/vivaldi/resources/vivaldi/, this is a Linux path.
On Windows it is in
\App Data\Local\Vivaldi\Application\7.1.3570.50\resources\vivaldi\
Move the file
tab-thumbnail-reload.jsthere.
Edit the windows.html.
Cheers, mib