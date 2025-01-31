Request for a Vim - like Built - in Operation Function
Hey everyone! I'm a big fan of the Vim editing style, and I've been using https://github.com/gdh1995/vimium-c for a while. It provides a Vim - like operation experience in the browser, which is extremely convenient and geeky!
I'm wondering if there's any browser that has a built - in operation function similar to Vimium - C. You know, being able to use keyboard - only commands to navigate web pages, open links, switch tabs, etc. is not only efficient but also gives that cool, hacker - like feel.
If there isn't such a browser yet, I really hope some developers out there might consider implementing this feature. It would be a game - changer for those of us who love the Vim way of doing things.
Has anyone come across a browser with this kind of functionality? Or any developers interested in taking on this project? Looking forward to your replies!
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@imac8t Please vote for https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/283438 and https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/313735
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
Vivaldi has Spatial Navigation, which allows for keyboard selection of links.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/shortcuts/spatial-navigation/
But it's kind of wonky and doesn't always work.
I also use an extension that I have adapted from an older unmaintained one, this also allows for following links with labels. As well as (slightly) better spatial navigation than Vivaldi's built-in. Single-letter link hints is IMO far better than having to use two letters, as most links can be found on the first press in most cases.
https://github.com/Pathduck/spatialnavigation
The only browser like that I know of is qutebrowser.
https://www.qutebrowser.org/
I tried it briefly but did NOT care for it.
@Pathduck https://github.com/gdh1995/vimium-c is quite user-friendly. However, it can only switch to the next page when the current page has been fully loaded, which is not very convenient.