Hey everyone! I'm a big fan of the Vim editing style, and I've been using https://github.com/gdh1995/vimium-c for a while. It provides a Vim - like operation experience in the browser, which is extremely convenient and geeky!

I'm wondering if there's any browser that has a built - in operation function similar to Vimium - C. You know, being able to use keyboard - only commands to navigate web pages, open links, switch tabs, etc. is not only efficient but also gives that cool, hacker - like feel.

If there isn't such a browser yet, I really hope some developers out there might consider implementing this feature. It would be a game - changer for those of us who love the Vim way of doing things.

Has anyone come across a browser with this kind of functionality? Or any developers interested in taking on this project? Looking forward to your replies!