Import all my data from Opera GX to Vivaldi
Grimster8Bean
I want to move all my markers, passwords and everything from Opera GX to Vivaldi. How can I do that?
mib2berlin Soprano
@Grimster8Bean
Hi, open Import from Applications ... and import everything.
This work only if Opera is regular installed, some user install it on disk or something, then Vivaldi cant find it.
@Grimster8Bean The smiley above means drive D :
mib2berlin Soprano
@bariton
Haha, I leave it.
Cheers, mib