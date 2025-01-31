Sidebar content disappears
The sidebar content disappears when the sidebar is open in two windows and one of those windows is closed.
Pesala Ambassador
@shchalexander Unable to reproduce.
Please details of your Vivaldi version and Windows version.
@shchalexander
Hi, some sidebar content is only visible in one window, mail and calendar for example.
Do you meant this?
No, I'm talking for example about web pages in side bar (like Wikipedia), or some extensions (like raindrop io extension)
@shchalexander
Ah, I can reproduce it, the content disappear not the whole panel.
If I change to a different web panel and back the content get's reloaded.
Is it so?
Yes, correct, cause it triggers content reload. However as far as I understand it happens only to complex pages/extensions. If it would be single html page it stays as it should.
This example has no such issue
https://github.com/GoogleChrome/chrome-extensions-samples/tree/main/functional-samples/cookbook.sidepanel-multiple
@shchalexander
Please report it to the bug tracker, I can confirm internally.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-).
Add your vivaldi.net username, please.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin I'm not sure if I understand the bug this user brought, but I definitely am having a similar issue.
Reproducing the Issue in Vivaldi:
- Open a regular Vivaldi window.
- Activate one of the websites in the sidebar panel.
- Open a new incognito window using shortcut (CTRL + SHIFT + N)
- Observe that the incognito window sometimes opens with the same sidebar panel website active.
- Switch back to the primary (regular) window.
- Notice that the sidebar panel tabs reload, either all of them, or just the one that appeared in the incognito window.
The reload causes unnecessary waiting times and slows down the PC since at times all side panel tabs reload at the same time.
Can you please confirm before I open a bug for this?
@bilallakhany said in Sidebar content disappears:
Switch back to the primary (regular) window.
You meant change to the regular window not closing the private?
I cant reproduce this, after switching back all (3) web panels still loaded.
No idea if this is invoved but I have always disabled Lazy Load for panels.
Vivaldi 7.1.3570.50, OpenSuse Linux.
@mib2berlin Sorry I forgot to mention that. Yes, that is correct, it happens after I close the private window and switch back to the primary window.
Also, this issue happens when lazy load is on and off, so that does not seem to help resolve it.
@mib2berlin Let me just re trace my steps so it's more accurate:
- Open a regular Vivaldi window just have some tabs open and ensure your side panel tabs are loaded, however make sure your side panel is toggled off before the next step.
- Open a new incognito window using shortcut (CTRL + SHIFT + N)
- Once the new incognito windows opens, simply close the incognito window.
- Switch back to the primary (regular) window.
- Now try opening your side panel tabs and see if they reload.
I made a video of it as well: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/rk9gzgruxnc1vf8un2nh1/vivaldi_ibWfr3Yo8M.mp4?rlkey=1mubqbstqhj39uka4tt8hgq8k&dl=0
You will notice in the video it didn't happen the first time but did happen the second time.