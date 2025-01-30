I have concerns about syncing my data
-
flamethrowr
I have had problems in the past with my Vivaldi settings; there was a broken setting that messed up my downloads panel and annoyed me immensely. I want to sync everything from my current local files to the cloud, but when I go into Sync Settings, I get the following:
I don't want to "Start syncing" as the red button at the bottom says because I might download the broken settings saved in the cloud. I want to replace those settings with my current ones, but the "Reset Remote Data" button others have been talking about is not visible to me. Can I get some help????
-flame
-
@flamethrowr Logout first. You'll see that option when you try to log back in as in you've forgotten your encryption key.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@flamethrowr
Hi, really strange, can you open
vivaldi://sync-internalsto check what is already on the sync server?
-
flamethrowr
@mib2berlin
this is what i get
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@flamethrowr
That was a mistake, you don't start syncing, there is nothing to show.
@lfisk
If I logout and login I don't get the Reset Remote Data button.
If I enter the encryption password I land exactly at the state @flamethrowr is, no Reset Remote Data button.
I would backup my profile folder "Default" to be save, and start syncing.
The path to the profile is published in File > Help > About
-
@mib2berlin I don't like how sync works... so haven't used it in awhile.
So from what I can figure out if you haven't synced before or the data was lost in the recent server crash? Vivaldi recognizes there isn't any data synced. So when you log in for the first time there isn't any prompt to delete your data. I synced fresh and wasn't given the option. Logged out and them back in. Then the Encryption Password prompt has a spot to click on "Forgot Password" which will then PopUp the window
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@lfisk
Aha, never saw this.
I guess @flamethrowr have no data on the server too, no problem to test it with a backup.