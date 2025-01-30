I have had problems in the past with my Vivaldi settings; there was a broken setting that messed up my downloads panel and annoyed me immensely. I want to sync everything from my current local files to the cloud, but when I go into Sync Settings, I get the following:



I don't want to "Start syncing" as the red button at the bottom says because I might download the broken settings saved in the cloud. I want to replace those settings with my current ones, but the "Reset Remote Data" button others have been talking about is not visible to me. Can I get some help????

-flame