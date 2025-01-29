Tracker & Ad Blocking
-
Under Vivaldi's Settings>Privacy & Security, there are 3 blocking levels:
No Blocking
Block Trackers
Block Trackers & Ads
I have Vivaldi set to:
Block Trackers & Ads
Although I'm not sure how to check, that setting does seem to be working for me just fine.
And if I am on a website that shows ads, I just click the Reader View button at the top of my browser.
But I have read a little about Ghostery & wonder if it accomplishes the same thing Vivaldi's Settings does, or ads to it?
-
@Arachnid, the Vivaldi blocker works fine, but is discovered by some websites and YouTube, which block then the content with an advertise to desactivate the adblocker.
The extension uBlock Origin light from the Chrome Store contain an algorritm which hide the adblocker but don't proect so good against trackers (Cover Your Tracks test).
For this reasion I use it along with the Vivaldiblocker with excelent results, working fine together, no more ads or anti adblock advices since then.
-
@Arachnid You wont get a better browser adblocker than uBlock Origin. This is well known and recognize content blocker. It has been around for years.
Vivaldi still has support for MV2 addons so you can install uBlock Origin or uBlock Origin Lite.
uBlock Origin Repo
https://github.com/gorhill/uBlock
uBlock Origin Lite
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/ublock-origin-lite/ddkjiahejlhfcafbddmgiahcphecmpfh
uBlock Origin
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/ublock-origin/cjpalhdlnbpafiamejdnhcphjbkeiagm
EDIT:
Note: Don't combine adblocker/content blocker addons. All this will do is cause issues.
For example, ublock origin and ghostery.
Whatever you end up choose, just choose one.
-
@VENIX, I know that it isn't recommended to use several content blockers at the same time, but at least the Vivaldi blocker + uBOL works without any problems in a complementary way. The Vivaldi blocker use only a few filters (1-2 from uBO) uBOl has a lot of more filters which won't work in the Vivaldi blocker due it's dinamic algorritm. But the Vivaldi blocker is way more efficient in blocking trackers which you can see in the test, but lacks the function of uBO to hide the adblocker. In this case both complement each other very well.
The Vivaldi blocker itself use lists from several blockers, uBO, ABP, DDG and others