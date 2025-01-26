First things first, I switched to Vivaldi because, it was the younger kid in the block standing tall against jaded bullies and decided to give a hand at least by installing and and humbly donating time to time and talking about it here and there if anyone listens at all.

Ethical approach is the most important aspect followed by georgeous interface and functionality that offers many possibilites that make it fun to play with.

Like too many things in the world, Vivaldi is not perfect either but I have concluded that the people behind this product have always been trying to push the limitations beyond and make it better and their dedication has an emotional component to this effort. They are loyal!

So everything I mentionned above and below is its background:

First time when I saw the name I was on a website which was not even in a language that I could read back then. So it was by accident. I (unfortunately) google-translated the page and realized that Vivaldi was also the name of a new browser and the comments were very positive.

I used it for a while at work for personal browsing until I was told to remove the program by the boss and IT and that was also the time when I got my first profile name and webmail adress. I did not even know that the forum existed so I never passed by here during that time.

I have used Vivaldi on and off multiple times and developped love and hate relationship which resulted in multiple negative forum experiences. However I grew older and matured more at online communication skills and finally realised that my distrust was baseless and that I was making my life more difficult by not using it based on my needs. So I settled in along with LibreWolf which another browser that I really like.

I have a suggestion:

Each time someone comes to forum, the mods that are in welcome comitee lists a bunch of very useful links to the newcomer. I suggest to add this topic link and a couple more (perhaps something about the preferred Vivaldi themes, usernames etc ) to make it a bit more fun. Thanks for considering and reading if you have made it this far. Cheers.