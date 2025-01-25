RSS : Show feed article website URL directly
I would really prefer to have the URL of an RSS article show directly rather than just the short description and featured image with a link. This is how thunderbird does it and it's much better.
@spindreams Hi, Thanks for your feature request.
This looks like a duplicate of https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/54533/preview-the-page-in-the-feed-reader Please vote & discuss at that thread, thank you.
You can use the forum search first to see if you can find similar requests. If that doesn't work, I've catalogued all the requests here.
