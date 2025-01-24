Buttons lost! Menu, Minimize, Maximize, Close
-
Buttons lost! Menu, Minimize, Maximize, Close. How i can show it?!
Screenshot:
https://iimg.su/i/mYeBt
-
Pesala Ambassador
@kuzduk A known bug.
@Pathduck said in Missing Menu Icon and Incorrect Checkmarks:
Sounds similar to
VB-106019 Ctr+F11 Mode: Since 6.7 the Vivaldi Menu and Window controls(minimize,maximize,close) buttons are missing
Only happens if a user enters Hide UI mode and then toggles the Tab Bar back on. Kind of an edge case but confirmed bug.
-
win 10 pro 22H2 64 bit vivaldi 7.1.3570.39 (Stable channel) (32 бит)
-
@Pesala said in Buttons lost! Menu, Minimize, Maximize, Close:
@kuzduk A known bug.
@Pathduck said in Missing Menu Icon and Incorrect Checkmarks:
Sounds similar to
VB-106019 Ctr+F11 Mode: Since 6.7 the Vivaldi Menu and Window controls(minimize,maximize,close) buttons are missing
Only happens if a user enters Hide UI mode and then toggles the Tab Bar back on. Kind of an edge case but confirmed bug.
Thanks!!! Ctrl+F11 mode was on. After off all is good.