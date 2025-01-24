-
How do I get my email set up
@gram63 welcome to the forum!
If you are talking about the email client integrated in the Vivaldi browser to have local access to your existing email accounts, see here how it's done
https://help.vivaldi.com/mail/mail-get-started/add-and-manage-mail-accounts/
If you are interested in an email address connected to your Vivaldi community account, you will have to interact and wait until you have earned enough reputation to get access. See here for details
https://help.vivaldi.com/services/webmail/troubleshooting-webmail-issues/#Login_issues
@WildEnte Thank you for the concise explanation and links