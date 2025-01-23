I just started using Notes seriously. Great job on this function!

My main desktop note program is cherrytree. It is superb, but it doesn't have an android version, so there is no syncing. For that I turned to joplin, which while it did the job, I never really took to.

Vivaldi's Notes fills the gap pretty well.

One thing I'd like to see is more keyboard shortcuts to speed things up. The most obvious would be shortcuts to impose paragraph styles – ctrl+1 for Heading 1, etc. One other I would use a lot would be for moving a paragraph up or down – maybe alt+uparrow, etc. I would use that on my ToDo lists.