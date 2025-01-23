This issue started a few days ago. It has only happened a couple of times thus far. The crash comes without warning, leaves no dangling messages or events, just completely evaporates into the ether. When I start the browser again, it seems to work fine. There are no reproducible actions or specific web pages to browse to. Nothing has changed that I know of. There was a Vivaldi update a day or two ago, so it seems like a little more than coincidence. I don't know what the tools are in Vivaldi to possibly access some interface for diagnostic information or to check files and configurations, if there is such a thing in Vivaldi. While loosing some browser tabs is not the end of the world, it is very disruptive. Especially if you work like I do, leaving tabs open to come back to for reference or convenience.

Information I was able to get is as follows:

Vivaldi 7.1.3570.39 (Stable channel) (64-bit)

Revision ea05363136e068ab1f29e766f0e9f589e65861f3

OS Windows 11 Version 24H2 (Build 26100.2894)

JavaScript V8 13.2.152.33

User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/132.0.0.0 Safari/537.36

Command Line "C:\Users<<user_name>>\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --save-page-as-mhtml

Executable Path C:\Users<<user_name>>\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe

Profile Path C:\Users<<user_name>>\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Profile 1