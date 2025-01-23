@RichardHC said in Vivaldi autolaunching pishing sites - bug report:

I entered vivaldi:serviceworker-internals into the address bar and it came up with 220 serviceworkers and 20 of these had

Navigation preload enabled: true.

Do you know what preload enabled: true means?

Because then you know more about service workers than most regular here I think

https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTTP/Headers/Service-Worker-Navigation-Preload

Anyway, it's very unlikely that a Service Worker can open tabs or "sites" on browser start.

Most likely, the registered SW tries to make a network connection to these shady/phishing sites to retrieve data for push notifications you have allowed them to send, and MWB blocks these connections.

So, how to easily unregister 200+ service workers?

First part: you need to make sure the site(s) can't actually send you notification spam. You've most likely clicked "Allow" when a site asked you for permission to do so, shady site or not.

Go to Settings > Privacy & Security

Under Website Permissions, select any sites you don't approve of and remove them by clicking the - button or the Del key.

button or the Del key. Then click the Global Permissions, and select the Notifications dropdown.

Set it to Blocked like this:

Second part: Remove the mass amount of workers without having to click Unregister 200+ times.

Go to Help > About

Find the value for Profile Path and copy it into a notepad document

and copy it into a notepad document Close the browseer

Navigate to the Profile Path in the File Explorer

Find the folder named Service Worker

Delete the folder named Service Worker

Start the browser

From now on sites won't be able to even ask you for permissions to show notifications. It's for the better. And in the future, be careful mindlessly clicking "Allow" when some site asks you ok?