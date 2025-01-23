@Giresharu; yes, the default app settings in W11 are a mess, look in the Windows settings of Aplications>Default apps and type in the search bar above .rar or any other extension you want to change the default app for, there will appear by default the File Explorer, click on it and select 7zip as default and Enter

In Windows always isn't enough to set an app in it's own settings as default, you need to do it also in the Windows setting. It was relative easy in Win 10, but in Win 11 it has turned into a task. M$ there has eliminate almost everything that seems userfriendly.