Vivaldi browser always opens RAR files in downloads panel with Windows Explorer instead of my default 7zip File Manager
In Windows 11, I've set the default opening method for RAR files to 7zip File Manager, and double-clicking them also works normally with 7zip.
However, when I double-click a downloaded RAR file from Vivaldi's download panel, it still opens with Windows Explorer. Is this a feature or a bug?
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Giresharu No, opens just fine in 7Zip here.
Does it work as expected in other browsers?
@Giresharu; yes, the default app settings in W11 are a mess, look in the Windows settings of Aplications>Default apps and type in the search bar above .rar or any other extension you want to change the default app for, there will appear by default the File Explorer, click on it and select 7zip as default and Enter
In Windows always isn't enough to set an app in it's own settings as default, you need to do it also in the Windows setting. It was relative easy in Win 10, but in Win 11 it has turned into a task. M$ there has eliminate almost everything that seems userfriendly.
@Giresharu As Explorer on Windows 11 is able to extract RAR files, you need to set file type .rar to 7Zip as app to handle it.
Thank you all for your responses. I've found that it's not a Vivaldi issue; the same problem can be replicated in all browsers.
However, I've also tried the default opening methods suggested by everyone, including the opening method in the right-click properties of RAR files and the opening method in Windows Settings, and none of them worked.
But to my surprise, the problem was resolved on today's startup, and everything is normal now. In theory, I've restarted many times before, and I don't know why it didn't work. Maybe it's because my Windows might have quietly updated some patches today.
@Giresharu, maybe because blaming M$ in this thread