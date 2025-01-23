Can't properly use Developer Tools
kamranation
Hi, everyone!
While refreshing the site with the "Developer Tools" open, I get "No Internet" (see 1.png).
Additionally, if I open the Dev Tools after the site loads, I get the following errors:
"Failed to load resource: net::ERR_BLOCKED_BY_CLIENT" and "Uncaught (in promise) Error: Access to storage is not allowed from this context" in the Console tab (see 2.png).
This happens with every site I open.
It was before the last update. So, it is not related to the new version.
In every other browser everything works fine.
I tried to disable all extensions and reset to default every flag.
Pathduck
@kamranation Clues in your images:
kamranation
@Pathduck , thank you so much!
The devil is in the details
Pathduck
@kamranation Now you can properly use Devtools
To learn more devilish details:
https://developer.chrome.com/docs/devtools