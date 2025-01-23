Hi, everyone!

While refreshing the site with the "Developer Tools" open, I get "No Internet" (see 1.png).

Additionally, if I open the Dev Tools after the site loads, I get the following errors:

"Failed to load resource: net::ERR_BLOCKED_BY_CLIENT" and "Uncaught (in promise) Error: Access to storage is not allowed from this context" in the Console tab (see 2.png).

This happens with every site I open.

It was before the last update. So, it is not related to the new version.

In every other browser everything works fine.

I tried to disable all extensions and reset to default every flag.